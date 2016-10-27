

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $139.34 million, or $0.45 per share. This was up from $109.90 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 30.6% to $2.39 billion. This was up from $1.83 billion last year.



LKQ Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $139.34 Mln. vs. $109.90 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.8% -EPS (Q3): $0.45 vs. $0.36 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.0% -Revenue (Q3): $2.39 Bln vs. $1.83 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 30.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.78 to $1.84



