

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $46.54 million, or $0.51 per share. This was up from $4.90 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $765.60 million. This was up from $739.30 million last year.



Penn National Gaming Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $46.54 Mln. vs. $4.90 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 849.8% -EPS (Q3): $0.51 vs. $0.05 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 920.0% -Revenue (Q3): $765.60 Mln vs. $739.30 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.99 Full year revenue guidance: $3,039.8 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX