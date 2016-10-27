

HENRICO COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Altria Group Inc. (B) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $1.61 billion, or $0.82 per share. This was higher than $1.48 billion, or $0.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $6.91 billion. This was up from $6.70 billion last year.



Altria Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.61 Bln. vs. $1.48 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.8% -EPS (Q3): $0.82 vs. $0.75 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q3): $6.91 Bln vs. $6.70 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.98 to $3.04



