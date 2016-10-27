Introducing GrowModule 365 Limited

DURHAM, England, October 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The only portable & scalable farming unit capable of growing young vegetables, leaf & fruit!

It has never been considered a possibility. It has been tried by many but never accomplished. That is until now.

Bunzl Speciality Businesses have joined forces with specialist grower Ken Holland to launch GrowModule 365 in the UK, perfecting a sustainable indoor growing system cultivating not only the freshest, super tasty leafy greens in record time, but also the ability to grow soft fruits and flavourful young vegetables all year round!

Paul Brown Managing Director of GrowModule 365 says: "GrowModule365 represents over 10 years research and development by our partner and Director Ken Holland and to the best of our knowledge, our concept, technology and knowhow is totally unique in its ability to successfully grow root vegetables as well as leaf".

"This is one of the most exciting projects I've ever been fortunate enough to be involved with. From local cottage industries, to solutions for national growers and potentially a food growing solution to aid developing countries around the world - who knows where this journey could lead! Watch this space..."

It's envisaged that this technology will be welcomed and strongly benefit several industry sectors, including:-

Defence/MOD

Education

Travel Operators (Airlines, Rail Operators, Cruise Ships etc.)

Prison Services

Urban City Dwellings

Save the World

Remote Bases

Retail

Fresh Produce Suppliers

Contract Caterers

Hoteliers and Restaurateurs

The company, based in Peterlee, Co. Durham has designed and commissioned the build of a pre-built system which contains all of the required components for commercial food production and enables anyone to grow fresh produce all year round, regardless of weather, location or ability.

Ken Holland has conducted over 5 years of rigorous trialling and growing to ensure that each GrowModule cultivates only the very best tasting and highest quality fresh produce, using the most cutting edge technology.

Ken adds: "GrowModule 365 utilises game changing technology to ensure optimum performance. Each module contains a fully remote controlled growing system that you can operate from anywhere in the world! You can even monitor the GrowModule using an app when you shut down for a few weeks holiday! This is the future of smart growing".

Using 90% less water than open-field farming methods, the GrowModule is a revolution in the way we grow our food. Crops will be completely unaffected by harmful chemicals, unpredictable climates and pests which come as factors in traditional growing.

The vision at GrowModule 365 Limited is to provide any individual, community or organisation with the education, the tools and the opportunity to grow and consume fresh produce all year round.

GrowModule 365 will be officially launched at an exclusive invitation only event on 27th October opened by 2 Michelin Star Chef James Close from The Raby Hunt, Darlington.

For more details on GrowModule 365 Limited, please visit http://www.growmodule365.co.uk or email info@growmodule365.co.uk