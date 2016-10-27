Capita plc - Directorate Update - Paul Bowtell

Capita plc (Capita) today announces that Paul Bowtell, Non-Executive Director, will step down from the Board of Capita plc early next year. As Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee Paul has committed to remaining on the Board until after the Company's final accounts for 2016 are completed and announced in March 2017.

Paul will be stepping down from the Capita Board, after nearly 7 years, to fully concentrate on his new and enlarged role as CFO of Ladbrokes Coral plc, to be created following the completion of the merger of Ladbrokes PLC with The Coral Group. Paul is currently CFO of Gala Coral.

A search process for a successor has commenced and external head hunters have been appointed.

Ends

