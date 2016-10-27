MISSION VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- Auxilio, Inc. (OTCQB: AUXO), a leading provider of complete Document Workflow Solutions and IT Security for the healthcare industry, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at 4:30 pm Eastern time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016. A press release detailing these results will be issued just prior to the call.

Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Time: 1:30 pm PT, 4:30 pm ET

US: 1- 888-778-9065

International: 1-913-312-0947

Conference ID: 3320086

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=121713

A replay of the call will be available from 7:30 pm ET on November 9, 2016 to 11:59 pm ET on November 24, 2016. To access the replay, please dial 1- 844-512-2921 from the U.S. and 1- 412-317-6671 from outside the U.S. The PIN is 3320086.

About Auxilio, Inc.

Since 2004, over 220 of the nation's leading hospitals and health systems have turned to Auxilio to solve broken document and digital workflow processes. Auxilio's Document Solutions are proven to reduce waste, safeguard PHI, and improve operational efficiency while driving incredible cost savings for a healthcare organization. Auxilio delivers its proven results through its core services lines, Managed Print Services, Document Consulting and iPLATFORM, an intelligent workflow automation suite.

Auxilio's Managed Print Services' business model is vendor neutral, provides full-time, on-site customer service and technical experts while guaranteeing 20% cost savings starting day-one of the contract. Auxilio's Document Consulting analyzes and remediates inefficient document workflow programs bringing transparency of what is printed, by department, by user and how much to find opportunities for process improvement and increased security for HIPAA compliance. iPLATFORM, helps make clinical and administrative tasks easier and faster, improving the patient experience by 50%, creating a 99% registration accuracy rate and producing practical cost-effective digital workflows, eliminating 90% of fax documents.

Auxilio's cybersecurity arm, Redspin, helps hospitals, health systems and Business Associates find and fix network and application security issues. Their fully comprehensive portfolio of services and technology include HIPAA security risk assessments, penetration testing, risk and compliance consulting and a SaaS technology solution, Delphiis ™ IT Risk Manager.

For more information about Auxilio, visit http://www.auxilioinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Auxilio, Inc. that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "may" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/services development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices, expectations relating to momentum of the business, expectations of increased demand for Auxilio's services, growth of Auxilio's vertical framework, anticipated results from cross-selling efforts, growing demand for Auxilio's MPS programs, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. Auxilio, Inc. is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:



Investor Relations:

MZ North America

Mike Cole

949-259-4988

Vice President

mike.cole@mzgroup.us

http://www.mzgroup.us/



or



Media Relations:

Auxilio Inc.

Carrie Mulcahy

949-310-2548

Director of Corporate Marketing

carrie.mulcahy@auxilioinc.com

http://www.auxilioinc.com/



