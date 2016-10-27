Term Sheet -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Issuer: Reitir fasteignafélag hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 711208-0700 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address: Kringlan 4-12, 103 Reykjavík --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Bonds/bills: Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol (Ticker) REITIR 22 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000027878 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D - T - F - U - F - R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registered at ISD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type Single payment of principal at maturity date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading 28.10.2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 128510 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD ISK 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Size limit ISK 5,000,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount ISK 300,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount admitted to trading at this time ISK 300,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date Thursday, October 27, 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date Tuesday, November 15, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date Tuesday, November 15, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate 5.75% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention 30/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date Thursday, October 27, 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date Tuesday, November 15, 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency Every 2 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments 37 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price Clean price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market making No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coordinator - admission to trading Arion bank hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? --------------------------------------------------------------------------------