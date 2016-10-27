Regulatory News:

After the sale of its waste treatment business, Studsvik (STO:SVIK) carried out a strategic review of operations. As a result of this review, Studsvik Scandpower will now become its own business area. Studsvik Scandpower is currently part of the Fuel and Materials Technology business area.

Therefore, as of November 1, 2016 Studsvik's organisation will consist of the following three business areas:

Consultancy Services

Fuel and Materials Technology

Studsvik Scandpower

At the same time Steven Freel, President of Studsvik Scandpower, will become a member of the Executive Group Management. Steven has an extensive international management and business development background, with more than 25 years' of nuclear industry experience.

Financial reporting under the new structure will start in the first quarter of 2017.

Facts about Studsvik

Studsvik offers a range of advanced technical services to the global nuclear power industry. Studsvik's business focus areas are fuel and materials technology, reactor analysis software and consultancy services within waste treatment technology, decommissioning, NORM and solutions for final disposal. The company has over 65 years nuclear technology and radiological service experience. Studsvik has 700 employees in 7 countries and the company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Studsvik AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons above, on October 27, 2016, at 3:00 pm (CEST).

