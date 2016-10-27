INGLEWOOD, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU) has announced a new Network Marketing Campaign for its recently completed Roberto Duran Champion ® Energy Shots.

Produced under an exclusive license, these products are available in two delicious flavors of Berry and Orange. The beautifully designed energy shots live up to the legendary status of famed Panamanian boxer Roberto Duran -- widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time. A third flavor is planned and will be announced in the near future.

Michael Lajtay of GRCU (pronounced "Lay-tay"), is spearheading this effort into the network marketing distribution channel. Mr. Lajtay has many years of experience in the sports licensing industry, having negotiated numerous agreements representing millions of dollars in aggregate retail sales. He also has many years of experience in the network marketing industry. Further, according to licensing.org, global retail sales of licensed goods hit $241.5 Billion in 2014 with most of these sales occurring in the US and Canada where GRCU will have a strong presence.

Mr. Lajtay states, "According to MasterMindEvent.com, an industry research website, the network marketing and direct sales profession hit a new record in 2013 with $178 Billion in global sales. That's up from $167 Billion since 2012, network marketing is big business".

Given the rapidly expanding nature of the industry and the energy shot category, Mr. Lajtay anticipates that this network marketing campaign will increases revenues for GRCU's bottom line.

It is anticipated that GRCU will grant network marketing exclusives to its network marketing industry strategic partners, enabling GRCU to continue to sell its products to wholesalers and distributors in traditional retail channels.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (GRCU) develops, produces & distributes premium hemp based products in the following categories: Medical, Skin Care, Beauty, Fashion and lifestyle goods branded under the Original Hollywood Hemp™ Brand. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (GRCU) also develops beverages branded under the Iconic Beverages ™ and others.

