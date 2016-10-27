ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- Dominovas Energy Corporation (OTCQB: DNRG) announces today that its Chief Operating Officer and President of Fuel Cell Division Michael Watkins gave a successful presentation on the analysis of the Energy Solutions Survey to the Central Technical Services Department of the University of Johannesburg on October 25, 2016. Dominovas Energy circulated the Energy Solutions Survey to the University in September of this year. In his presentation, Mr. Watkins shared with Mr. Brent Africa, Director of Utilities and other attendees a complete and thorough analysis of the findings of the Energy Survey. The survey served to identify the overall state and consumption and efficiency of electricity use at the University. Additionally, all emissions associated with current electricity generation of the University were measured and analyzed. The analysis also utilizes metrics that determines potential savings in the form of reduced electricity cost, heat utilization and carbon credit sales potential.

Mr. Africa enthusiastically noted, 'The systematic approach of Dominovas Energy has allowed us to better understand the overall 'state' of our energy usage that now supports our quantifying the 'true' cost of electricity and thermal energy generation at the University. The University is currently prioritizing its efforts to manage energy efficiency, as well as minimize the overall cost of energy delivery to its campuses. Dominovas Energy's analysis of the Energy Survey and the presentation of the results could not have come at a better time to the University. The benefits that the RUBICON™ system offers to the university relative to true savings is undeniable. We have a true opportunity to collaborate on a plan of action that could lead to the deployment of the RUBICON™ system.

As a follow-up to this visit, Dominovas Energy will now proceed with the University for the presentation of a Power Provider Agreement (PPA) based on the analysis and current understanding of the energy needs of the University that will unequivocally support a multi-MW base load power generation installation.

Mr. Watkins shared his excitement after the presentation, 'It was an honor to present the analysis and address the questions of the utility managers as they now are aware of how and what could lead to savings by using the RUBICON™ for base-load power generation. I am very pleased to know that the RUBICON™ system can definitely assist the university in its overall efforts to cut operating costs and to manage its resource in the most efficient manner. Dominovas Energy eagerly awaits the next steps in our process."

Dominovas Energy will now structure a PPA based on the analysis and current understanding of the Energy needs of the University.

About Dominovas Energy Corporation (OTCQB: DNRG)

Founded in 2005, Dominovas Energy Corporation (DEC) is a publicly traded company, based in Nevada. With its operating headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Dominovas Energy Corporation is a leading power solutions provider to emerging markets around the world. DEC seeks to deploy its proprietary RUBICON™ Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) technology and proprietary ORCAS™ hydro systems for deployment in multi-megawatt power generation units worldwide. The worldwide pursuit of clean and efficient production of electricity via Solid Oxide Fuel Cell technology and hydro technology inspired its founders to create an "energy solutions" company. Recognizing that "green" and "alternative energy" markets offer immense potential for growth, Dominovas Energy is aggressively moving to allocate its intellectual and financial capital forthwith, in order to strategically address a green energy solution that is 100% reliable, efficient, and measurably cleaner than GenSets and CCGT. Additionally, unlike wind and solar solutions the RUBICON and ORCAS™ provide baseload power 24/7/365 days a year. By manufacturing and deploying the RUBICON™ and ORCAS™ throughout of the world, Dominovas Energy is committed to creating shareholder value by not only generating guaranteed revenue streams, but also by increasing the value of "human and community capital." Devoted to core values by operating under the utmost of honesty and integrity in all its business transactions, Dominovas Energy is additionally dedicated to respecting the rights of all individuals, while acknowledging and respecting all cultures necessary to support the growth and development of the communities and countries in which it operates. The Company strongly believes in the impact this singularly advanced technology will make on the world and is resolute in its mission to provide electricity where and when economically viable.

