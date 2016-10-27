Location Analytics Market Worth 16.34 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, October 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Location Analytics Market by Application, Component (Software and Services), Location (Indoor and Outdoor), Organization Size, Deployment Model (On-Premises and Hosted), Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is estimated to grow from USD 8.20 Billion in 2016 to USD 16.34 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.6% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 83 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 154 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Location Analytics Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/location-analytics-market-177193456.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The key forces driving the Location Analytics Market include increasing amount of spatial data & analytical tools and the rising significance towards market & competitive intelligence. Location analytics services also help in predictive analytics and asset management. With an increase in the adoption of location analytics by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), the market is expected to gain major traction during the forecast period.

"Supply chain planning and optimization in applications is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period"

Among applications, supply chain planning and optimization segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period. The demand for cloud-based reporting and analytics is increasing among enterprises due to an increasing need for improved decision-making, optimizing internal business process, increasing operational efficiency, and gaining competitive advantage in the market.

"Geocoding and reverse geocoding segment is expected to contribute the largest market share in 2016"

Among software, the geocoding and reverse geocoding segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the Location Analytics Market in 2016. Buildings such as educational institutions, malls, retail shops, commercial buildings, hotels, and restaurants are increasingly deploying location analytics to make important decisions about asset management and resource allocation. The hosted deployment of location analytics has been in demand for sectors such as educational institutions, retail outlets, and hospitality sector, thereby making geocoding and reverse geocoding the largest market in terms of market size in 2016.

Ask for Sample Pages @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsample.asp?id=177193456

"North America is expected to contribute the largest market share; Asia-Pacific (APAC) to grow the fastest "

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the Location Analytics Market from 2016 to 2021, owing to large investments in cloud-based solutions, early adoption of new & emerging technologies, and large number of players present in this region. The APAC region is in the initial growth phase; however, it is the fastest-growing region for the global Location Analytics Market. The key reason for the high growth rate in APAC is the growing demand for cost-effective location analytics services among SMEs in this region.

The major vendors providing location analytics are SAS Institute (U.S.), TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.), ESRI (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Pitney Bowes (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Galigeo (France), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Alteryx, Inc. (U.S.), and SAP SE (Germany).

Browse Related Report

Streaming Analytics Market by type (solution and service), application (fraud detection, sales & marketing management, predictive asset maintenance, risk management, network management, location intelligence, and operations management), vertical, and region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/streaming-analytics-market-64196229.html

Manufacturing Analytics Market by type (solution and service), application (asset management, inventory management, emergency management, supply chain planning, and sales & marketing management), industry vertical, region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/manufacturing-analytics-market-125191578.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr.Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street,

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets