Under the terms of the joint venture, Ostro Energy will acquire a 49% stake in Prathamesh Solar Farms, a special purpose vehicle created by Suzlon for this project. Ostro will also have the option to take over the remaining 51% in the future. "With the government's thrust on renewables, and the government target to build 100 GW of solar energy projects by 2022, this is the right time for us to foray into solar energy," says Ranjit Gupta, Ostro Energy CEO. "This joint venture is a significant step for the company, aligned to our vision to be a 1000 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...