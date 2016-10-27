Societe Generale Newedge UK Limited will change name to Societe Generale International Limited. The Genium INET member participant ID, NEW will remain the same. This change will be effective as of Friday, October 28, 2016.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB



