

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting a bigger than expected increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the previous week, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest pullback in initial jobless claims in the week ended October 22nd.



The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 258,000, a decrease of 3,000 from the previous week's revised level of 261,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 255,000 from the 260,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average inched up to 253,000, an increase of 1,000 from the previous week's revised average of 252,000.



Continuing claims, a reading on the number of people receiving ongoing unemployment assistance, fell by 15,000 to 2.039 million in the week ended October 15th.



With the decrease, continuing claims fell to their lowest level since hitting 2.033 million in the week ended June 24, 2000.



The four-week moving average of continuing claims also dropped to a sixteen-year low of 2,051,250, a decrease of 6,250 from the previous week's revised average of 2,057,500.



Next Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched report on employment in the month of October.



