MEMPHIS, TN--(Marketwired - October 27, 2016) - Data Facts, a leading provider of national and international background screening solutions, has announced the expansion of their U.S. based background screening sales team. The addition of three National Account Executives will increase support and continue to expand Data Facts' national footprint.

By incorporating these highly skilled executives into Texas, Middle Tennessee, East Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, Data Facts will expand its reach to its growing customer base within these regions.

Newly promoted Director of Sales, Julie Henderson, expresses her strong belief that these highly experienced account executives will not only increase awareness of Data Facts as a leading Background Screening provider but will accelerate Data Facts' expansion across the United States. "We are constantly shifting and diversifying ourselves as a national leader in background screening solutions for customers of all sizes. Implementing these account executives into these prominent areas is just the beginning."

Sean Dryden, a Houston native, leverages top performance qualities in selling across diverse industries nationwide to provide solutions to the entire Texas region. As a veteran in the corporate world, Sean states, "It is so important to work for a company that fosters relationships that increase value to their customers. I believe Data Facts is the epitome of just that."

With the experience gained in his previous role as a Sales Executive and Manager in the IT industry, Billy Sprague, servicing the Florida, Georgia and Carolina areas, utilizes his solution-based selling techniques to help Data Facts' clients hire the right candidates the first time, on time, every time.

Stewart Gott, an experienced Sales Professional in the staffing industry, is servicing the Middle Tennessee, East Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama markets. Gott's past experience in hiring and staffing for the healthcare industry makes him an industry expert that enhances Data Facts' background screening team.

As HR professionals know, it is imperative to hire the right candidates quickly to help their companies grow successfully and efficiently. By incorporating these three new experts into the Background Screening division, Data Facts will continue to increase the extraordinary customer service they are known for that will help these companies do just that.

About Data Facts

For nearly three decades, Data Facts has provided the most accurate, compliant national and international screening information to employers of all sizes. Coupled with a comprehensive suite of background screening and pre/post-employment solutions, Data Facts' robust network of private investigators and partners in all 3,500 counties nationwide are paramount in providing the critical, time-sensitive information employers need to hire the right talent the first time, on time, every time. Data Facts is a founding and accredited member of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) and is a certified woman-owned business through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

For more information, please contact Data Facts at 901-685-7599 or visit www.datafacts.com.

