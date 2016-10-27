VIRGINIA BEACH, VA--(Marketwired - October 27, 2016) - ELEMENT GLOBAL MINING GROUP, INC., a Delaware Corporation, announced its completion of its due diligence of Element Global, Inc., a Utah Corporation (OTC PINK: ELGL). A merger closing date set for November 10, 2016.

ELGL will acquire ELEMENT GLOBAL MINING GROUP, INC. with its substantial assets and business operations. At the time of closing, new officers and directors will be announced.

As more becomes available on this merger, ELGL will release timely information.

For further information about this release, contact Rich Kaiser, Investor Relations, YES INTERNATIONAL, at 757-306-6090 and yes@yesinternational.com.

