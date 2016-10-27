UAE Facility Management Market to Grow at 9% Till 2021 Says TechSci Research

NEW YORK, October 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Booming construction sector and growing emergence of Cloud-based solutions to drive UAE facility management market through 2021

According to TechSci Research report, "UAE Facility Management Market By Service, By Application, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021", the facility management market in the UAE is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during 2016 - 2021, on account of booming commercial sector and increasing number of residential projects in the country. Moreover, growing disposable income of the working population and rapid urbanization are few of the other major factors fueling the growth of the UAE facility management market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140117/663730 )



Browse 7 market data Tables and 29 Figures spread through118 Pages and an in-depth TOC on

"UAE Facility Management Market"

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/uae-facility-management-market-by-type-property-cleaning-security-catering-support-by-end-users-industrial-commercial-residential-forecast-opportunities-2021/753.html

Over the past few years, UAE's economy has become closely aligned with its tourism industry - a sector that has enjoyed healthy growth. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, the total contribution of travel & tourism sector in the UAE's GDP is projected to increase from 4.2% in 2015 to 5.6% by 2026. With the upcoming World Expo 2020, millions of visitors will be visiting the country for the event. In order to represent the country's good image in front of the entire world, the Government of UAE is continuously upgrading its commercial as well as tourism sectors, thereby positively influencing the country's facility management market.

Download Sample Report

@ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=753

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

"With growing trend of sustainable development in the UAE, the companies are increasingly adopting green building management solutions, which also help in saving operational cost. The UAE Cabinet, under its Green Agenda 2015-2030, has developed the framework for the country's sustainable growth. In 2014, the government of UAE has planned to invest 0.27% of its total GDP budget towards green initiatives during 2015-2030. Green building techniques are gaining traction in the country, and are opening new avenues for facility management professionals. The facility management providers offer skilled professionals with expertise in green building management techniques and solutions, thereby helping the organization to meet their sustainable development goals.", said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"UAE Facility Management Market By Service, By Application, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021" has evaluated the future growth potential of UAE facility management market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in UAE facility management market.

Browse Related Reports

GCC Thermal Insulation Market By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Type (Fiberglass, Polyurethane Foam, Mineral Wool, Others) Forecast & Opportunities, 2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/gcc-thermal-insulation-market-by-application-residential-commercial-industrial-by-type-fiberglass-polyurethane-foam-mineral-wool-others-forecast-opportunities-2021/699.html

Global Building Energy Management Solutions Market By Type (Hardware, Software & Services), By End User (Residential, Commercial & Others), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-building-energy-management-solutions-market-by-type-hardware-software-services-by-end-user-residential-commercial-others-competition-forecast-and-opportunities-2011-2021/619.html

India Solar Rooftop Market By State (Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu) By End User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential) By Connectivity (On-Grid, Off- Grid) Forecast and Opportunities, 2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-solar-rooftop-market-by-state-delhi-gujarat-haryana-madhya-pradesh-maharashtra-punjab-rajasthan-tamil-nadu-by-end-user-commercial-industrial-residential-by-connectivity-on-grid-off-grid-forecast-and-opportunities-2021/692.html

About TechSci Research

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York - 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com



Connect with us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/TechSciResearch

Connect with us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/techsci-research