Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal mining chemicals marketreport. This research report also lists four other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

In 2015, APAC accounted for the largest share, 54%, of the global mining chemicals market. It is a key regional market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, 9.34%, among the geographic segments. This growth has been attributed to the increasing mining activities in the developing countries of the region and favorable government policies. The rising private and foreign investment in the region has also been an important driver in the region's market. China, India, and Australia are the key markets in APAC.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global mining chemicals industry is highly competitive with major players competing to increase their market share and geographic reach by acquiring the local and regional players. For instance, Cytec Industries was acquired by Solvay Group in December 2015. Moreover, technological advancements, intensity of competition, and changes in the market dynamics are major factors driving the competition among the vendors.

"The competition in the mining chemicals market will further intensify with the growth of the market. In addition, the influx of the private labels in the market is also rising. Therefore, to survive and grow in the mining chemicals market, it is vital for the vendors to keep improving their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition," says Ajay Adikhari, a lead metals and mineralsanalyst from Technavio.

The mining chemical industry is mainly divided into the commodity and specialized chemicals market. Initially, mining chemical companies were primarily in the production of commodity chemicals. But with the increase in the competition and advancement of technology, manufacturers are diversifying themselves either in the commodity or specialized chemicals markets.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=53209

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Top five mining chemicals market vendors

AECI

In the mining chemicals sector, the company works on the advancement of explosives and blasting services. It is primarily focused on exporting mining chemicals. The company has an extensive global network for its sales and marketing operations.

Under specialty chemicals, it provides chemicals for the mining, manufacturing, and agriculture sectors. It also offers chemicals for the waste and water management sector. MEA is the biggest consumption region for the company's specialty chemicals business.

BASF

In the mining chemicals industry, the company offers an extensive range of solutions for different processes like grinding, flotation, hydrometallurgy, solid-liquid separation, tailings management, and materials handling.

In the grinding process, the company offers Antiprex. In the flotation process (collectors, frothers, dispersants, and modifiers), it offers various products under its Lupromin range. In hydrometallurgy, it offers LIX, Alamine, and Aliquat for the extraction and leaching processes. For the solid-liquid separation process, the company offers Magnafloc, Alclar, Drimax, and Rheomax. In the tailings management process, it offers Rheomax ETD reagents. For the materials handling process, it offers a range of Alcotac products, including Alcotac FE, Alcotac CB, and Alcotac DS.

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Phillips Petroleum and the chemical operations segments of Chevron merged to form Chevron Phillips Chemical in July, 2000. The company is one of the chief manufacturers of olefins, polyolefins, alpha olefins, aromatics, styrenics, specialty chemicals, polymer resins, and plastic pipes.

Clariant

Under the natural resources category, the company's products can be divided into four sub-segments: mineral processing, froth flotation, explosives emulsifiers, and fertilizer additives. The company has a strong product portfolio in the explosives emulsifiers, mineral processing, and froth flotation segments.

The company also offers textile dyeing pigments and pre-treatment products. To increase its performance, the company focuses on its core strategies to improve profitability, intensify growth, and enhance R&D.

Cytec Solvay Group

The company provides a broad range of product for different mining processes. Its products are classified into four categories based on their application flotation collectors, solvent extraction reagents, scale inhibitors, and defoamers. In the flotation collectors segment, the company offers products for copper and gold extraction. In the solvent extraction reagents segment, the company offers products for specific mineral separation. In the scale inhibitors section, it offers products for alumina and other industrial minerals separation. The CYBREAK range of defoamers offered by the company are very efficient mineral separators that considerably reduce costs of production in the mining industry.

The other prominent vendors are:

AkzoNobel Surface Chemistry

Evonik

DuPont

Ashland

Browse Related Reports:

Global Silica Minerals Mining Market 2016-2020

Global Mining Equipment Rental Market 2016-2020

Global Chromium Mining Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161027005492/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com