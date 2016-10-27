Regulatory News:

30.09.2016 30.09.2015* Change at

current

perimeter Like for like

change Q3 2016 /

Q3 2015

Like for like CONSOLIDATED (unaudited) Number of shipments 164,223 152,002 +8.0% +2.4% +2.5% Sales (€m) ** 165.9 170.4 -2.6% -4.5% +2.1% Gross profit (€m) 42.2 40.7 +3.6% +0.3% +0.8%

*Adjusted for the impact of divested operations (Gueppe Clasquin).

**Note: Sales is not a relevant indicator for assessing activity in our business, because it is greatly impacted by changing sea and air freight rates, fuel surcharges, exchange rates (especially versus the $), etc. Variations in the number of shipments, the volumes shipped and-in terms of the Group's finances-gross profit are relevant indicators.

The Q3 increase in the number of shipments (up 2.5%), slightly higher than H1 organic growth of 2.3%, coupled with the surge in volumes shipped during the same period (sea freight TEU up 14.7%, air freight tonnage up 12.8%), confirm the strength of the Group's performance over the first 9 months of the year.

On a like-for-like basis, Q3 gross profit rose 0.8% after a flat first half. Air freight unit margins recovered slightly in Q3 compared to Q2, while sea freight margins remained flat.

DETAILS ON ACTIVITY BY BUSINESS LINE

NUMBER OF SHIPMENTS GROSS PROFIT (in €m) At current exchange rate 30.09.2016 30.09.2015 30.09.2016

30.09.2015 Q3 2016 / Q3 2015 30.09.2016 30.09.2015 30.09.2016

30.09.2015 Q3 2016 Q3 2015 Sea freight 75,524 73,864 +2.2% +1.5% 20.5 20.7 -1.0% -6.9% Air freight 53,016 51,604 +2.7% +0.2% 13.1 14.1 -7.1% +0.6% Others* 35,683 26,534 +34.5% +9.2% 7.7 5.2 +47.9% +25.5 % TOTAL OVERSEAS ACTIVITY 164,223 152,002 +8.0% +2.5% 41.3 40.0 +3.2% +0.4% Log System 1.8 1.8 -0.6% 1.2% Consolidation entries -0.9 -1.1 NS NS TOTAL CONSOLIDATED 42.2 40.7 +3.6% +0.8%

The strong growth in the "Other" business line was driven by the acquisition of LCI on 01/04/15. One quarter of additional business was recorded in 2016. Q1 2016 LCI: 8,605 shipments and GP of €1.7m.

VOLUMES GROWTH 30.09.2016 30.09.2015 30.09.2016 /

30.09.2015 Q3 2016 /Q3 2015 Sea freight: TEU's 107 100 TEUs* 90 458 TEUs* +18.4% +14.7% Air freight: Tons 36 438 T** 33 889 T** +7.5% +12.8%

: Twenty feet Equivalent Unit

** : Tons

Q3 HIGHLIGHT

Opening up of CLASQUIN Portugal

Launch of operations on 24 October 2016 from an initial office in Lisbon.

A second office due to open in Porto in November.

2016 OUTLOOK

Market :

Growth : « flat ».

Clasquin :

Business volumes: we expect to continue outperforming the market.

Earnings: the trends observed in H1 2016 are expected to continue into H2 2016.

UP COMING EVENTS (publication issued after market closure)

Tuesday 21 February 2017: Business report as at 31 December 2016

Wednesday 15 March 2017: 2016 Annual results

Thursday 27 April 2017: Business report as at 31 March 2017

Thursday 31 August 2017: Business report as at 30 June 2017

Wednesday 20 September 2017: 2017 Half year results

Thursday 26 October 2017: Business report as at 30 September 2017

