Continued strong momentum in 2016 with revenue for first nine months up 39%
Regulatory News:
EOS imaging (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI Eligible for PEA-PME savings schemes in France) (Paris:EOSI), the pioneer in 2D/3D orthopaedic medical imaging, today announced its consolidated revenue for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2016.
|€ millions
| Sept. 2016
9 months
| Sept. 2015
9 months
|% change
|Equipment sales
|16,93
|12,29
|+38%
|As a of total revenues
|82%
|82%
|Sales of maintenance
|3,18
|2,04
|+56%
|As a of total revenues
|15%
|14%
|Sales of consumables and services
|0,65
|0,60
|+8%
|As a of total revenues
|3%
|4%
|Total revenues
|20,75
|14,93
|+39%
|Unaudited data
Marie Meynadier, Chief Executive Officer of EOS imaging, said, "We delivered another quarter of strong growth, building on our positive momentum in 2016 in all three of our key geographical markets and particularly in the important North American one. The combination of our low dose 2D/3D imaging technology and EOSapps continues to position EOS as a standard of care in the evaluation and treatment of musculoskeletal conditions. We expect adoption to increase as we execute our commercial plan and portfolio development and further enhance the value of our solutions for a growing number of medical teams and patients."
- Continued sharp increase in sales in the first nine months of 2016
EOS reported total revenue of €20.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 as compared to €14.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2015, an increase of 39%.
The Company sold 41 EOS® systems in the first nine months of 2016, as compared to 30 systems in the same period last year. Revenues from sales of equipment totalled €16.9 million, an increase of 38%.
Sales of maintenance contracts increased 56% to €3.18 million, reflecting the continued increase in the installed base of EOS systems under contract.
Sales of consumables and services were €0.65 million in the first nine months of 2016, an increase of 8%.
- The strong growth in sales was driven by continued momentum in the United States
|€ millions
| Sept. 2016
9 months
| Sept. 2015
9 months
|% change
|EMEA
|7,27
|6,12
|+19%
|North America
|11,57
|7,35
|+57%
|Asia-Pacific
|1,92
|1,47
|+31%
|Total revenues
|20,75
|14,93
|+39%
|Unaudited data
EOS reported continued sales momentum in North America in the first nine months of 2016, generating revenue of €11.6 million, an increase of 57% compared to the same period last year. Sales in North America represented 56% of total revenues for the first nine months of 2016.
Sales in the EMEA region were €7.27 million, an increase of 19%, and sales in the Asia-Pacific region were €1.92 million, an increase of 31%.
- Third quarter of 2016: up 40% to €6.6 million
|€ millions
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|- Q1
|- Q2
|- Q3
|2016
|2016
|2016
|2015
|2015
|2015
|Sales of equipment
|4,09
|7,36
|5,46
|2.50
|6.00
|3.79
|+64%
|+23%
|+44%
|as a of total revenues
|77%
|83%
|83%
|75%
|87%
|80%
|Sales of maintenance
|0,99
|1,23
|0,96
|0.63
|0.69
|0.72
|+58%
|+78%
|+33%
|as a of total revenues
|18%
|14%
|14%
|19%
|10%
|15%
|Sales of consumables and services
|0,24
|0,22
|0,19
|0.19
|0.19
|0.23
|+27%
|+16%
|-18%
|as a of total revenues
|5 %
|3%
|3%
|6%
|3%
|5%
|Total revenues
|5,33
|8,82
|6,60
|3.32
|6.88
|4.74
|+60%
|+28%
|+40%
|Unaudited data
EOS imaging sold 13 EOS® systems in the first nine months of 2016 and generated revenues of €6.60 million, an increase of 40% as compared to the same period last year.
About EOS imaging
EOS imaging designs, develops, and markets EOS, an innovative medical imaging system dedicated to osteoarticular pathologies and orthopaedics, as well as associated solutions. The Company is authorized to market in 51 countries, including the United States (FDA), Japan, China and the European Union (EC). The Group posted 2015 revenues of €21.8 million and employs 122 people. The Group is based in Paris and has five subsidiaries in Besançon (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts), Montreal (Canada), Frankfurt (Germany) and Singapore.
EOS imaging has been chosen to be included in the new EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index, composed of 150 French companies and listed on Euronext and Alternext markets in Paris.
EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris
ISIN: FR0011191766 Ticker: EOSI
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161027006099/en/
Contacts:
EOS imaging
Anne Renevot
CFO
Ph: +33 (0)1 55 25 61 24
investors@eos-imaging.com
or
NewCap
Financial communication and investor relations
Valentine Brouchot, Ph: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 96
eosimaging@newcap.eu
or
Press relations
Annie-Florence Loyer, Ph: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 12
+33 (6) 88 20 35 59
afloyer@newcap.fr
or
Daphné Boccara, Ph: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 93
dboccara@newcap.fr
or
The Ruth Group (US)
Press relations Joanna Zimmerman
Ph: 646-536-7006
jzimmerman@theruthgroup.com