LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- UK bookmaker and online casino operator, NetBet, announced today that they would accept Bitcoin for bets on their sportsbook and casino products. In doing so, they have become the first licensed operator in the UK to embrace the virtual currency.

NetBet spokesman, Alexandre Mangaud, says, "We have been looking at digital currencies for some time now; it has a growing user-base and was something we wanted to offer our customers. Since Bitcoin is new to the regulated gambling industry in Europe, we've worked closely with our payment processing partners to ensure that the addition of this new payment method meets the UK Gambling Commission regulatory requirements."

Bitcoin is now accepted by a number of major retailers including Expedia, Microsoft, Virgin Galactic and Dell and now NetBet joins their ranks in a first for British bookmakers.

NetBet customers will now have the option to use Bitcoin to load their accounts via the Neteller and PaySafe payment methods.

ABOUT NETBET

NetBet are an established brand in regulated European markets including the UK, France, Italy, Greece, Ireland, Germany and Romania. The company offers a sportsbook, an online casino and online poker to its customers. The company are official sponsors of West Bromwich Albion for the 2015-16 season and they also sponsor St. Etienne and Ajaccio in France, as well as Steaua Bucharest in Romania.

