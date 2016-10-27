Global Feed Yeast (Live, Spent, and Yeast Derivatives) Market, 2022: Instant Yeast to Grow at the Highest Rate - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Feed Yeast Market by Type (Live, Spent, and Yeast Derivatives), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Pet Animals, and Aquatic Animals), Form (Fresh, Dry, and Instant), and Region - Global forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The market is driven by factors such as increase in demand for quality animal products, growth in awareness about the health of animals, and yeast's ability to enhance feed efficiency. The major restraint for this market is stringent government rules and regulations.



Instant yeast to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



On the basis of form, the feed yeast market has been segmented into fresh yeast, instant yeast, and dry yeast. The fresh yeast segment accounted for the largest market share in 2015. However, instant yeast is projected to be the fastest-growing market followed by dry yeast. Factors such as increased availability of instant yeast and its multi functionality are expected to increase the demand for instant yeast in the market.



Yeast derivatives to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period



On the basis of type, the feed yeast market has been segmented into live yeast, spent yeast, and yeast derivatives. Among these, the yeast derivatives segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its increased usage in poultry and ruminants feed.



Asia-Pacific region projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global feed yeast market by 2022



On the basis of region, the feed yeast market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Rest of the World, which includes the Middle Eastern and African countries. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in awareness about animal health, feed quality, and demand for quality animal products.



Major players include the following:

- Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

- Angel Yeast Co., Ltd (China)

- LALLEMAND Inc (Canada)

- Alltech. (U.S.)

- Cargill, Incorporated (U.S)



Other players that have a strong presence in the market include the following:

- Associated British Foods plc (U.K)

- Lesaffre Group (France)

- Nutreco N.V. (The Netherlands)

- Diamond Mills (U.S.)

- Leiber GmBh (Germany)



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Research Data

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2.2.3 Breakdown of Primaries

2.3 Macroindicators

2.3.1 Introduction

2.3.2 Food Security for the Growing Population

2.3.3 Increasing Income of the Middle-Class Population

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.6 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.2.1 By Type

5.2.2 By Livestock

5.2.3 By Form

5.2.4 By Region

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Quality Animal Produce

5.3.1.1.1 Globally Rising Meat Consumption

5.3.1.1.2 Increasing Demand for Dairy Products

5.3.1.1.3 Rising Per Capita Consumption of Cattle-Based Products

5.3.1.2 Improved Feed Efficiency and Animal Productivity

5.3.1.3 Increasing Awareness About Animal Health and Feed Quality

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Government Rules and Regulations

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Ban on the Usage of Antibiotic Growth Promoters By the European Union

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Higher Infrastructural Investments

5.3.4.2 Lack of Awareness About the Correct Usage of Feed Yeast

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis



6 Regulatory Framework



7 Feed Yeast Market, By Type



8 Feed Yeast Market, By Livestock



9 Feed Yeast Market, By Form



10 Feed Yeast Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



