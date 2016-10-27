Former Soviet Union Fuel Oil Production and Consumption under Current Market Dynamics Report 2005-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Future of FSU Fuel Oil Supply and Demand, 2005- 2025: Trends, Drivers, Challenges and Forecasts of Fuel Oil Production and Consumption under Current Market Dynamics" report to their offering.

Former Soviet Union (FSU) Fuel Oil Outlook report provides detailed analysis and forecast of Fuel Oil consumption patterns and supply scenario in all key Fuel Oil markets in Former Soviet Union (FSU). Forecasts of production and demand of each of the Fuel Oil markets in Former Soviet Union (FSU) are provided annually from 2005 to 2025.

Drivers and challenges of industry growth in each of the Former Soviet Union (FSU) countries are analyzed. Further, information on current refining capacity, refining complexity along with planned refining infrastructure details are also provided in the Former Soviet Union (FSU) Fuel Oil outlook report.

Historic data is taken largely from government ministries and companies involved, ensuring highest accuracy of the data. Further, forecasts are made through our sophisticated methodology considering current market conditions and future prospects. Fuel Oil Forecasts for each market are evaluated by in-house experts and also validated by industry professionals to ensure utmost accuracy and certainty.

The research work also provides information on leading refining companies in each country along with business profiles of three leading Fuel Oil suppliers in the region. All latest industry developments in Former Soviet Union (FSU) Fuel Oil are also provided in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Tables & Figures

2 Executive Summary

3 Armenia LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025

4 Azerbaijan LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025

5 Belarus LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025

6 Estonia LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025

7 Georgia LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025

8 Kazakhstan LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025

9 Kyrgyzstan LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025

10 Latvia LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025

11 Lithuania LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025

12 Moldova LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025

13 Russia LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025

14 Tajikistan LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025

15 Turkmenistan LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025

16 Ukraine LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025

17 Uzbekistan LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025

18 Business Profiles of Leading Refiners

19 Appendix

