South and Central America Fuel Oil Production and Consumption Under Current Market Dynamics 2005-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Future of South and Central America Fuel Oil Supply and Demand, 2005- 2025: Trends, Drivers, Challenges and Forecasts of Fuel Oil Production and Consumption under Current Market Dynamics" report to their offering.

South and Central America Fuel Oil Outlook report provides detailed analysis and forecast of Fuel Oil consumption patterns and supply scenario in all key Fuel Oil markets in South and Central America. Forecasts of production and demand of each of the Fuel Oil markets in South and Central America are provided annually from 2005 to 2025.



Drivers and challenges of industry growth in each of the South and Central America countries are analyzed. Further, information on current refining capacity, refining complexity along with planned refining infrastructure details are also provided in the South and Central America Fuel Oil outlook report.



Historic data is taken largely from government ministries and companies involved, ensuring highest accuracy of the data. Further, forecasts are made through our sophisticated methodology considering current market conditions and future prospects. Fuel Oil Forecasts for each market are evaluated by in-house experts and also validated by industry professionals to ensure utmost accuracy and certainty.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Tables & f Figures





2 Executive Summary



3 Argentina LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025



4 Bahamas LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025



5 Brazil LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025



6 Chile LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025



7 Colombia LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025



7 Colombia LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025



8 Dominican Republic LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025



9 Panama LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025



10 Paraguay LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025



11 Peru LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025



12 Puerto Rico LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025



13 Suriname LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025



14 Trinidad and Tobago LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025



15 Uruguay LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025



16 Venezuela LPG Production and Consumption Outlook to 2025



17 Business Profiles of Leading Refiners



18 Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xbjpdw/the_future_of

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716