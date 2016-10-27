Americas Fuel Oil Supply and Demand Market, 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Future of Americas Fuel Oil Supply and Demand, 2005- 2025: Trends, Drivers, Challenges and Forecasts of Fuel Oil Production and Consumption under Current Market Dynamics" report to their offering.

Americas Fuel Oil Outlook report provides detailed analysis and forecast of Fuel Oil consumption patterns and supply scenario in all key Fuel Oil markets in Americas. Forecasts of production and demand of each of the Fuel Oil markets in Americas are provided annually from 2005 to 2025.

Drivers and challenges of industry growth in each of the Americas countries are analyzed. Further, information on current refining capacity, refining complexity along with planned refining infrastructure details are also provided in the Americas Fuel Oil outlook report.

Historic data is taken largely from government ministries and companies involved, ensuring highest accuracy of the data. Further, forecasts are made through our sophisticated methodology considering current market conditions and future prospects. Fuel Oil Forecasts for each market are evaluated by in-house experts and also validated by industry professionals to ensure utmost accuracy and certainty.

The research work also provides information on leading refining companies in each country along with business profiles of three leading Fuel Oil suppliers in the region. All latest industry developments in Americas Fuel Oil are also provided in the report.

Scope

Annual forecasts of country wise Gasoline consumption and Gasoline production from 2005 to 2025

All key Gasoline markets across Americas are analyzed in detail

Refining, coking, FCC and Hydrocracking capacity outlook for each of the refining markets in Americas are provided from 2005 to 2020

Drivers and Challenges of operating and or investing in Americas Gasoline markets

Details of all planned refining projects in each of the Gasoline markets in Americas

Details of leading Gasoline suppliers in Americas markets are provided

Company profiles of three leading refining companies in Americas Gasoline markets

All largest Gasoline industry developments in Americas Gasoline

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kzsg5p/the_future_of

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716