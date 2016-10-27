Global Online Travel Market 2016-2020 - Mobile Drives Growth of Online Travel Bookings - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

A forecast referenced in this report predicts that just below half of global travel sales will be online in 2016, as more consumers, especially 18 to 34 year-olds, utilize their smartphones to explore and book travel. The growth of the P2P sector of travel for accommodation and ride sharing is popular with the millennial generation, contributing to the sales growth while disrupting the traditional hotel and taxi businesses.

Forecasts of regional growth cited indicate that the rapid uptake in online travel sales in the Asia-Pacific will make it the leading global area in 2017, surpassing North America. Among the top 5 global online travel agencies, China has the fastest growing one, Ctrip, but Expedia and Priceline Group, based in the USA, lead the world in sales. Other world regions such as Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East lag the world leaders, as Internet penetration, smartphone use and traveler inclination to use online services are still emerging. In Europe, the online share of total travel sales is above the world average, but with wide variation by country as detailed in the new report.

Key Questions Answered:

How large is the global online travel market now and what is the forecast for 2020?

What are the largest online travel markets in the world?

Which important market trends are emerging in online travel?

How is the online market for travel services evolving in 30+ various countries across all global regions?

Who are the major players of the online travel market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

3. North America

4. Asia-Pacific

5. Europe

6. Latin America

7. Middle East

8. Africa

Companies Mentioned

agoda.com

Airbnb Inc.

Anywayanyday

Booking.com

CVC

Ctrip.com

Decolar.com

delta.com

eDreams Odigeo Group

Expedia Inc.

H.I.S

HomeAway

Hotel Urbano

Ikyu Corp.

International Ltd

irctc.co.in

JTB

Jalan

Japan Corp.

kayak.com

Lastminute.com Group

Onetwotrip

Orbitz Worldwide

OstrovokOzon.travel

Rakuten Travel

ryanair.com

southwest.com

Submarino Viagens

The Priceline Group

TripAdvisor

Voyages-sncf

Yahoo

