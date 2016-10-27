Global Online Travel Market 2016-2020 - Mobile Drives Growth of Online Travel Bookings - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Online Travel Market 2016" report to their offering.
A forecast referenced in this report predicts that just below half of global travel sales will be online in 2016, as more consumers, especially 18 to 34 year-olds, utilize their smartphones to explore and book travel. The growth of the P2P sector of travel for accommodation and ride sharing is popular with the millennial generation, contributing to the sales growth while disrupting the traditional hotel and taxi businesses.
Forecasts of regional growth cited indicate that the rapid uptake in online travel sales in the Asia-Pacific will make it the leading global area in 2017, surpassing North America. Among the top 5 global online travel agencies, China has the fastest growing one, Ctrip, but Expedia and Priceline Group, based in the USA, lead the world in sales. Other world regions such as Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East lag the world leaders, as Internet penetration, smartphone use and traveler inclination to use online services are still emerging. In Europe, the online share of total travel sales is above the world average, but with wide variation by country as detailed in the new report.
Key Questions Answered:
- How large is the global online travel market now and what is the forecast for 2020?
- What are the largest online travel markets in the world?
- Which important market trends are emerging in online travel?
- How is the online market for travel services evolving in 30+ various countries across all global regions?
- Who are the major players of the online travel market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
3. North America
4. Asia-Pacific
5. Europe
6. Latin America
7. Middle East
8. Africa
Companies Mentioned
- agoda.com
- Airbnb Inc.
- Anywayanyday
- Booking.com
- CVC
- Ctrip.com
- Decolar.com
- delta.com
- eDreams Odigeo Group
- Expedia Inc.
- H.I.S
- HomeAway
- Hotel Urbano
- Ikyu Corp.
- International Ltd
- irctc.co.in
- JTB
- Jalan
- Japan Corp.
- kayak.com
- Lastminute.com Group
- Onetwotrip
- Orbitz Worldwide
- OstrovokOzon.travel
- Rakuten Travel
- ryanair.com
- southwest.com
- Submarino Viagens
- The Priceline Group
- TripAdvisor
- Voyages-sncf
- Yahoo
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vk8mzm/global_online
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716