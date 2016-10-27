

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fast food chain Arby's has added a new venison meat sandwich to its menu which will be available at participating restaurants in six states starting next week.



The company said its Fast Crafted sandwich brand will release a Venison Sandwich in popular hunting markets beginning in early November.



'Hunters hunt the meats, and we have the meats, so it makes sense for us to connect with them and offer a sandwich that they can't get at any other restaurant chain,' said Rob Lynch, Chief Marketing Officer and Brand President of Arby's Restaurant Group, Inc.



The Venison Sandwich features a thick-cut venison steak and crispy onions topped with a juniper berry sauce on a toasted specialty roll. The venison is marinated in garlic, salt and pepper and then cooked for three hours to juicy, tender perfection.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX