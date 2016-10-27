

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Finishing off this week's series of long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department sold $28 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday, attracting average demand.



The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.653 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $28 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.389 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.47.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.



Today's seven-year note auction came after the Treasury sold $26 billion worth of two-year notes on Tuesday and $34 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday.



