

Goldplat plc / Ticker: GDP / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining & Exploration



27 October 2016



Goldplat plc ('Goldplat' or 'the Company')



Result of AGM



Goldplat plc, the AIM quoted African gold producer, is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today.



Accordingly, further to the announcement of 19 September 2016, Matthew Robinson's proposed appointment to the Board as a Director of the Company was approved by shareholders and he will assume the role of non-executive Chairman, succeeding Brian Moritz, who leaves the Board with immediate effect.



Matthew Robinson currently has an interest in 300,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company, representing 0.18 per cent of the issued share capital of Goldplat.



*** ENDS ***



For further information visit www.goldplat.com, follow on Twitter @GoldPlatPlc or contact:



Gerard Kisbey-Green CEO Goldplat plc Tel: +27 (71) 8915775



Colin Aaronson / Daniel Grant Thornton UK LLP Tel: +44 (0) 20 7383 5100 Bush (Nominated Adviser)



Andrew Raca / Justin VSA Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0) 20 3005 5000 McKeegan (Broker)



Charlotte Page / Susie St Brides Partners Ltd Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177 Geliher



The information contained within this announcement is considered to be inside information, for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014, prior to its release.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Goldplat plc via GlobeNewswire



B0HCWM4R36



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX