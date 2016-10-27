CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 --

WHAT: Each year, children count down the days until they can don their yearly Halloween costume and prepare for an evening of fun and trick-or-treating. While Halloween can be an exciting and whimsical day that should be enjoyed, both Marlborough Mall and the Calgary Police Service, are encouraging kids and parents to brush up on some safety reminders before hitting the sidewalk and going door- to-door this year. On October 29 and 30, Marlborough Mall and the Calgary Police Service will be sharing Halloween safety tips for trick-or- treat'ers and their parents at the mall. Weekend long activities will include, pumpkin decorating, face painting, contests and a special appearance from Simon the Safety Bear on Sunday, October 30, 2016 from 12 - 3 p.m. Participation in the events are complimentary or by donation to Women In Need Society (WINS). In advance of the weekend event, here are a few tips to keep in mind this Halloween: TIP 1: Never Trick or Treat alone, have a parent or friends with you TIP 2: Do not take short cuts through backyards, alley's or parks TIP 3: Eat candy that is checked by your parents and wrapped up WHO: Constable Chris Langham with the Calgary Police Service will share tips for keeping children safe this Halloween on Sunday, October 30, 2016 between 12 - 4 p.m. WHEN: Saturday, October 29, 12 - 4 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 12 - 4 p.m.(i)Media note: Constable Langham is only available on this date for interview/comment WHERE: Marlborough Mall 515 Marlborough Way N.E. Calgary, AB

About Marlborough Mall:

Follow Marlborough Mall:

Website: www.marlboroughmall.com

Twitter: @MarlboroughMall

Facebook: MarlboroughMall

Pinterest: http://pinterest.com/marlboroughmall/

Contacts:

Leanna Kruk

Brookline Public Relations

403-390-2170

lkruk@brooklinepr.com



