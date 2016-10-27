RENTON, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- Summit Homes of Washington and Presidio Residential Capital will begin selling homes at Canyon Terrace, a new residential community offering 70 units in King County, Wash., on October 29.

"King County continues to be an extremely hot market, and we're thrilled to offer quality homes on spectacular sites -- for less than $1 million -- in this underserved area," said Don White, president of Summit Homes of Washington.

Canyon Terrace in Renton offers 70 three- and four-bedroom custom homes, ranging from 2,200 to over 3,000 square feet, on park-like settings with expansive views of Soos Creek and the valley below. The community offers convenient access to SR-167, which links residents to Bellevue and Seattle, as well as I-90. This development will also offer abundant open space and connects directly to the Soos Creek Trail System. Prices start in the low $500,000s.

Summit Homes of Washington and Presidio, a San Diego-based real estate investment company, have partnered on a total of 11 projects.

About Summit Homes

Locally owned and operated by the White family, Summit Homes has been a home-building staple on the west coast for more than 30 years. Summit Homes has built nearly 3,000 homes in well-planned communities throughout the state of Washington and 7,000 throughout the western states. Summit Homes is currently building in the greater Seattle area and Las Vegas markets. http://summithomeswa.com

About Presidio Residential Capital

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., the firm provides capital for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $650 million into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to fund an additional $250 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States, and it currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2 billion. Presidio is a member of the Building Industry Association of San Diego. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

