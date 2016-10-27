

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With recent polls pointing to a victory for Hillary Clinton in the upcoming presidential election, Senator Ted Cruz, R-Tex., has suggested that Republicans may continue to block any nominees to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.



Speaking to reporters after a campaign rally for Republican Senate candidate Darryl Glenn in Colorado on Wednesday, Cruz argued there is historical precedent for the Supreme Court to continue to work short-handed.



'You know, I think there will be plenty of time for debate on that issue,' Cruz said in remarks first reported by the Washington Post. 'There is certainly long historical precedent for a Supreme Court with fewer justices.'



'I would note, just recently, that Justice Breyer observed that the vacancy is not impacting the ability of the court to do its job,' he added. 'That's a debate that we are going to have.'



The comments from Cruz come as President Barack Obama's nomination of federal appeals court judge Merrick Garland continues to languish in the Senate, with Republicans arguing that the seat of the late Justice Antonin Scalia should be filled by the next president.



However, some of Cruz' Republican colleagues have suggested that the Senate should take up Garland's nomination if Clinton emerges victorious, as she could nominate a more liberal judge.



Cruz argued the best way to protect the rights to free speech and religious liberty as well as the Second Amendment is to win on Election Day



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



