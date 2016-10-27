Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Hideo Ikuno h.ikuno@daiya-pr.co.jp +81-3-6716-5277

Yokohama, Japan, Oct 27, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has received an order for an M701F gas turbine for the Sirajganj thermal power plant project under way in Bangladesh. The turbine will be a core component of a dual fuel (natural gas with diesel as backup) gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power station with a contracted output of 413 megawatts (MW). A long-term service agreement (LTSA) was also concluded. The new plant is scheduled to commence commercial operations in 2018.The Sirajganj plant will be one of Bangladesh's largest and most efficient GTCC power stations. It will be constructed in Sirajganj district, some 150 kilometers northwest of Dhaka, the capital.GTCC power plants consist primarily of a gas turbine, steam turbine, waste heat recovery boiler and power generator. In addition to generating power by the gas turbine, the hot waste gas emitted during that process is used to drive the steam turbine, enabling further power generation. In the Sirajganj project, MHPS will supply an M701F type gas turbine and also dispatch staff to the site to provide instruction in its installation, commissioning and testing operation. A generator, manufactured by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, will also be supplied. Once the plant goes into operation, under the LTSA, MHPS will perform maintenance and management of the gas turbine, supply parts for regular inspections, and provide remote operation monitoring services.The Sirajganj project is a joint venture (JV) between Sembcorp Utilities Pte. Ltd. and North-West Power Generation Company Limited (NWPGCL). MHPS received the gas turbine order through Sembcorp Project Engineering Company Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Utilities, and concluded the LTSA through the JV.As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bangladesh Power Development Board, NWPGCL has power capacity of 0.5 gigawatts in operation and 2.5 gigawatts in development and supplies to the power grid in northwestern part of Bangladesh. Sembcorp Utilities, the utilities arm of the Singapore-based conglomerate Sembcorp Industries Ltd, is a leading developer, owner and operator of energy and water assets globally with a strong growing presence in emerging markets.To date MHPS has received orders from Bangladesh for a total of eight gas turbines, for installations at the New Haripur, Bheramara and Bibiyana power plants, among others. Currently Bangladesh is planning the development of a large number of new power sources to counter chronic power shortages exacerbated by the country's robust economic growth. MHPS, by leveraging its track record in this field in Bangladesh and its solid relationships with local customers, aims to continue contributing to alleviating the country's power shortages and to improving infrastructure in support of economic development through the installation of high-reliability power generation systems.MHPS has delivered numerous GTCC power plant facilities and their core equipment both in Japan and overseas, and everywhere their technologies and proven track record have won the market's solid trust. Going forward, the Company will continue to proactively propose solutions incorporating its GTCC power plants and their core equipment to the global market for their contributions to making efficient use of resources and easing environmental loads.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. ("MHI"; TSE:7011), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is one of the world's leading heavy machinery manufacturers. MHI's diverse lineup of products and services encompasses shipbuilding, power plants, chemical plants, environmental equipment, steel structures, industrial and general machinery, aircraft, space rocketry and air-conditioning systems. For more information, please visit the MHI website at www.mhi.co.jp.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.