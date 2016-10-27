

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rebounded Thursday, but remained below $50 on doubts about OPEC's resolve to end the global supply glut.



Dec. WTI oil gained 54 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $49.72/bbl on Nymex.



Saudi Arabia and a few other OPEC members are ready to cut production, while Iraq wants an exemption and is threatening to derail OPEC's agreement to cut production, Wall Street Journal reports.



Yesterday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic crude supplies unexpectedly fell by 588,000 barrels in the week ended Oct. 21.



Analysts expected a small build.



Nov. natural gas was up 3.3 cents, or 1.2%, to end at $2.764/mln Btus on the final day of the Nov. contract.



