Technavio's latest report on the global paper converting machine marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on engineering tools sector, says, "Research carried out in the field of neurosciences has established that paper-based advertisements have better connectivity with the human brain than any other form currently available."

The top three emerging trends driving the global paper converting machine market according to Technavio heavy industry research analysts are:

Paper converting machine application solution

Direct paper converting: Introduction of laser technology

Paper beats digital in many ways

Paper converting machine application solution

Several vendors operating in the market are manufacturing and marketing bespoke web handling and converting equipment for their clients, such as the plastics, paper, film, foil, and web converting industries.

Siko UK has developed applications that use additional incremental shaft encoders. These devices govern shaft position and speed, and are fitted externally to the rear of each rotary drive motor. Each encoder needs extra components (such as couplings and mounting brackets in the attachment to each rotary shaft), which can be added each time to the mounting space required. However, this method is expensive and difficult to execute because operators have to remove the encoders from the machine during servicing.

Standard rotary encoders have a finite bearing life depending on handling and shaft loads. One of the methods to bypass such problems is to mount a (non-contact) magnetic ring on the shaft of the motor with the position/speed sensor installed directly next to it. This method also incorporates the 2,048 increments per revolution, which obviates the need for any changes to their existing control system. In addition, the 8 mm wide magnetic ring does not require a lot of space and the new sensor that was recommended was non-contact, which makes it maintenance free. This solution has helped customers save significant resources in terms of operating expenses. The solution has also stood the test of time.

Direct paper converting: Introduction of laser technology

Paper-cutting is an evolving art all over the world, despite it being practiced for over 1,500 years. Every company strives to produce innovative products to gain a competitive edge in the market. Art and technology are major growth factors in the paper market, and companies are focusing on providing customized solutions to their customers. Most companies prefer laser as a tool, as it helps improve the company's technological capability and production process. Laser technology also leads to an increase in production rate, without compromising on quality. "Laser technology is increasingly being used due to numerous advantages such as short preparation time, low configuration costs, greater flexibility in terms of specifications and availability of powerful software to support designs in various formats," says Gaurav.

Paper beats digital in many ways

With the emergence of digital media, marketers all over the globe have been engaging themselves in the print to digital transformation revolution. Every kind of print material, namely glossy brochures, bulky print design manuals, direct mail documents, and several other forms of printed material, has been replaced significantly by a combination of web content, email, and other forms of electronic print media.

The print-to-digital transformation has been driven by the significant consumption of digital media among users. However, latest studies foresee the development of a combination of both digital as well as paper content in future initiatives instead of an all-digital approach. This is believed to be a more suitable approach as it offers the unique benefits of paper and the convenient accessibility of digital technology.

Paper can prove to be more memorable and impactful when compared with digital technology. Whereas, digital media, on the other hand, has its own benefits that include instant access, localization, enhanced customization and targeting, embedding of audio as well as video, and many other benefits. Hence, it is imperative for marketers to take advantage of both types of advertising media. Digital technology will help them to be on par with the latest technologies, while print media will offer them the benefit of maximum sensory appeal as it helps in offering the message in the form of a rich, vivid, and descriptive picture coupled with tactile stimuli.

