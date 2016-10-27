Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Lecithin Market: Trends Analysis Forecasts to 2021" report to their offering.

Lecithin is a class of phospholipids that are obtained from naturally occurring substances, primarily from edible oils and eggs and which are primarily used in the food industry as an emulsifying agent. Lecithin is also used as a dietary supplement, especially for cardiovascular diseases, and as an anti-aging agent. The global lecithin market is expected to demonstrate good demand as the global per capita GDP is on the rise and is resulting in increased use across the income levels. Thus, in order to meet demand, vegetable oil refiners are establishing facilities for lecithin production in their production lines. This, in turn, is expected to boost the global lecithin market over the forecast period.

Currently, the global demand for lecithin is higher than the supply. Therefore, leading suppliers of lecithin are expected to introduce lecithin manufacturing facilities.

The report on the global lecithin market covers a comprehensive view of the production as well as consumption of lecithin in the world market.

The report segments the global lecithin market by source, application, and region. The source includes edible oils and animal sources. Similarly, applications include pharmaceuticals, food, feed, and industrial application.

Companies Mentioned:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Avanti Polar Lipids Incorporated

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Lasenor Emul S.L.

Lecico GmbH

Lipoid GmbH

Ruchi Soya Industries Limited

Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH Co. KG

VAV Life Sciences Private Limited

Report Structure:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Lecithin Market Overview

4. Global Lecithin Market Analysis, by Source (USD Million, KT) 2014-2021

5. Global Lecithin Market Analysis, by Application (USD Million, KT) 2014-2021

6. Global Lecithin Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million, KT) 2014-2021

7. Company Profiles

