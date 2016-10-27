

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - German stock exchange operator Deutsche Borse (DBOEF.PK, DBOEY.PK), Wednesday reported third-quarter net profit of 170.0 million euros or 0.91 euro per share, up from 155.8 million euros or 0.84 euro per share.



Adjusted earnings for the quarter were 1.02 euro per share, up from 0.97 euro per share last year.



Third-quarter revenues were 558.5 million euros, up 1 percent from 555.0 million euros last year.



In the first nine months, Deutsche Borse generated revenue of 1,769.7 million euros, a year-on-year increase of 6 percent from 1,666.8 million euros last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX