

LAKE FOREST (dpa-AFX) - Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $112.8 million, or $1.24 per share. This was higher than $99.8 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 29.5% to $795.0 million. This was up from $614.1 million last year.



Stericycle Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $112.8 Mln. vs. $99.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.0% -EPS (Q3): $1.24 vs. $1.15 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.8% -Revenue (Q3): $795.0 Mln vs. $614.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 29.5%



