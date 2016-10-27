Technavio analysts forecast the global probiotic drinks marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global probiotic drinks market for 2016-2020. The report also presents the competitor landscape and brand offerings of key retailers. In addition, the report provides insights into the challenges faced by vendors and the market as a whole, along with an analysis of the key trends emerging in the market.

Technavio food and beverage analysts highlight the following four factors that are contributing to the growth of the global probiotic drinks market:

Growing demand for probiotic drinks from older population

Increasing awareness among consumers in developing countries

Health benefits associated with probiotic drinks

Lactose intolerance is a condition where the body is unable to digest lactose, a type of sugar found in milk and dairy products, because the small intestine does not make enough lactase, the enzyme that digests lactose. Some of the symptoms of lactose intolerance are bloating, diarrhea, nausea, and cramps.

Around 73% of the world adult population above the age of 35 years is lactose-intolerant, i.e., 5.26 billion people. Probiotics are primarily bacteria and live microorganisms that are found in the human gut. They are necessary for proper digestion and for immune health. Thus, supplementing with additional probiotics will help protect the digestive system. Probiotics juices are an ideal way for lactose-intolerant people to receive benefits. Multi-strain probiotic juices have more immune-boosting microorganisms that help in improving symptoms of lactose intolerance. Probiotics are highly recommended for lactose-sensitive people as they help the body in digesting lactase. Probiotic juice drinks by GoodBelly are available in vegan and gluten-free varieties. They are dairy-free and contain 20 billion active and live probiotics per serving, making it suitable for lactose-sensitive people.

Growing demand for probiotic drinks from older population

In 2014, nearly 8% of the world's population fell in the aging category of 60 years and over. Population aging is a major phenomenon in North America and Europe and has significant impact on their economic conditions. As of 2014, people in this age group accounted for more than 12% of the total population in most of these countries.

In APAC, Japan had the highest population of individuals in this age group, more than 15% as of 2014. "This segment of the population prefers food and beverages that have fewer calories and also contain essential nutrients. In the Americas, the popularity of low-calorie functional beverages has created a significant demand for probiotic drinks," says Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for non-alcoholic beverages research.

Increasing awareness among consumers in developing countries

As the concept of probiotic drinks is relatively new, the creation of brand and product awareness is of utmost importance to the probiotics manufacturers. Marketing and promotion of probiotic drinks often plays a crucial role in inculcating the buying desire among potential customers. Companies often use innovative ways to not only communicate their product messaging to consumers but also spread awareness about the probiotic concept as a whole.

For instance, in 2014, Yakult launched an integrated media campaign under the name Forever Yakult. The main aim of the campaign was to create awareness about probiotic products as well as the brand in the US. Similarly, in India, Yakult had adopted a direct marketing strategy under the name Yakult Ladies. A team of women not only home delivered the products but also informed customer about the benefits of the usage. In order to educate the population of India about the product as a whole, Yakult, in association with Microbiota and Probiotic Science Foundation, conducted a seminar spreading awareness about the benefits of probiotics in treating diseases.

Health benefits associated with probiotic drinks

Consumption of probiotics prevents the growth of harmful bacteria inside the digestive tract, leading to an improvement in nutrition absorption and bowel movements. According to a research paper published in 2012 by the Journal of the American Medical Association, consuming probiotics reduced the risk of diarrhea by 42%. Probiotic supplements increase Lactobacilli counts in women and prevent diseases like bacterial vaginosis, yeast infection, and urinary tract infection.

Consumption of probiotic drinks improves the interstitial microbial balance by lowering the pH levels. Clinical studies have also shown that intake of probiotics prevents the overgrowth of harmful microbes such as Candida, Escherichia coli, Helicobacter pylori, and Salmonella. Studies have also shown that consumption of probiotic yogurt protects the immune system against cancer in colon, bladder, and breast approximately by up to 35%. Consumption of probiotic drinks also helps to reduce dental caries, prevents oral candida infections, and manages periodontitis. "Owing to such health benefits, the demand for probiotic drinks is expected to increase manifold over the next five years," says Manjunath.

