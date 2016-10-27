

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit came in at $83.59 million, or $1.18 per share. This was lower than $91.06 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $745.71 million. This was down from $767.55 million last year.



Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $83.59 Mln. vs. $91.06 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.2% -EPS (Q3): $1.18 vs. $1.28 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.18 -Revenue (Q3): $745.71 Mln vs. $767.55 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.55 - $2.65



