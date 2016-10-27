

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) released earnings for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $2.28 billion, or $3.02 per share. This was higher than $2.08 billion, or $2.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.79 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $5.81 billion. This was up from $5.72 billion last year.



Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.28 Bln. vs. $2.08 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.6% -EPS (Q3): $3.02 vs. $2.72 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.0% -Analysts Estimate: $2.79 -Revenue (Q3): $5.81 Bln vs. $5.72 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.40-$11.55 Full year revenue guidance: $22.6-$22.8 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX