

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) reported a profit for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $60.9 million, or $0.84 per share. This was up from $60.4 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $208.96 million. This was down from $216.32 million last year.



Pebblebrook Hotel Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $60.9 Mln. vs. $60.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.8% -EPS (Q3): $0.84 vs. $0.83 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q3): $208.96 Mln vs. $216.32 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.4%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.48 - $0.53 Full year EPS guidance: $2.69 - $2.74



