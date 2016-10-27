

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Expedia Inc. (EXPE) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $0.37 billion, or $2.41 per share. This was higher than $0.28 billion, or $2.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.47 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 33.0% to $2.58 billion. This was up from $1.94 billion last year.



Expedia Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $0.37 Bln. vs. $0.28 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 32.1% -EPS (Q3): $2.41 vs. $2.07 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.4% -Analysts Estimate: $2.47 -Revenue (Q3): $2.58 Bln vs. $1.94 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 33.0%



