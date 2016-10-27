

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM-PG) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $160.61 million, or $0.38 per share. This was higher than $150.46 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $285.08 million. This was down from $288.38 million last year.



Kimco Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $160.61 Mln. vs. $150.46 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.38 vs. $0.36 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.6% -Revenue (Q3): $285.08 Mln vs. $288.38 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.49 - $1.51



