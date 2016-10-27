

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $88.47 million, or $1.35 per share. This was up from $42.96 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 39.7% to $428.62 million. This was up from $306.76 million last year.



Cirrus Logic Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $88.47 Mln. vs. $42.96 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 105.9% -EPS (Q2): $1.35 vs. $0.65 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 107.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q2): $428.62 Mln vs. $306.76 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 39.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $475 - $515 Mln



