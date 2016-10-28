HOUSTON, TEXAS -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. ("Epsilon" or the "Company") (TSX: EPS) today reported third quarter 2016 financial and operating results.

Mr. Michael Raleigh, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We continue to be somewhat encouraged by the current environment for natural gas. Despite starting the natural gas injection season at 74% above the five-year average, storage is now only 5% above the five-year average. Pipeline companies continue to advance infrastructure projects that will help to alleviate constraints in the region. Of particular note is the Rockies Express Pipeline which will transport an incremental 800 MMcf per day of natural gas from western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio to Midwest markets beginning next month. Epsilon expects that average historical gas inventories, flat to declining gas supply and additional takeaway capacity will provide a more constructive environment for gas prices in 2017."

Highlights for the third quarter and material subsequent events following the end of the quarter through the date of this release include:

-- EBITDA of $3.4 million for the quarter of which Upstream EBITDA of $1.3 million and Midstream EBITDA of $2.1 million for the quarter. -- Marcellus working interest (WI) gas averaged 33 MMcf/d for the third quarter of 2016. Working interest gas production as of this release is approximately 36 MMcf/d. -- Gathered and delivered 25 Bcfe gross (8.7 Bcfe net to Epsilon's interest) during the quarter, or 270 MMcfe/d through the Auburn System which represents approximately 75% of the maximum throughput. Current system throughput as of this release is 235 MMcfe/d. -- Auburn Gas gathering and compression services included third party gas of 1.5 Bcfe during the quarter or approximately 16 MMcf/d.

Financial and Operating Results

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------- Revenue by product - total period ($000) Natural gas revenue ($000) $ 3,294 $ 2,379 $ 10,216 $ 9,050 Volume (MMcfe) 2,620 2,186 8,047 7,241 Avg. Price ($/Mcfe) $ 1.26 $ 1.09 $ 1.27 $ 1.25 Exit Rate (MMcfepd) 37.7 22.6 37.7 22.6 Oil revenue ($000) $ - $ - $ - $ 2 Volume (MBOE) - - - 2 Avg. Price ($/Bbl) $ - $ - $ - $ 80.66 Midstream gathering system revenue ($000) $ 2,624 $ 2,998 $ 7,563 $ 10,140 ---------------------------------------- Total $ 5,918 $ 5,377 $ 17,779 $ 19,192 ========================================

Capital Expenditures

Epsilon's total capital expenditures were $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016. All capital was allocated to the ongoing build-out and maintenance of the Auburn Gas Gathering system.

Epsilon's 2016 capital forecast for the remainder of the year is $0.2 million allocated to ongoing build-out and maintenance of the Auburn Gas Gathering system.

Marcellus Operational Guidance

The Operator did not drill or propose any new wells during the quarter. The table below details Epsilon's well development status at September 30, 2016:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- June 30, 2016 Sept 30, 2016 ---------------------------------------- Gross Net Gross Net ---------------------------------------- Producing 91 24.11 91 24.11 Shut-in - - - - Waiting on pipeline - - - - Waiting on completion 7 0.12 7 0.12 Drilling - - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Epsilon has not received any well proposals from the Operator subsequent to quarter end.

Third Quarter Results

Epsilon generated revenues of $5.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016 compared to $5.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2015. The Company's Upstream Marcellus net revenue interest production was 2.6 Bcfe in the third quarter.

Realized natural gas prices averaged $1.26 per Mcf in the third quarter of 2016. Operating expenses for Marcellus Upstream operations in the third quarter were $1.5 million.

The Auburn Gas Gathering system delivered 24.8 Bcfe of natural gas during the quarter as compared to 22.2 Bcfe during the second quarter of 2016. Primary gathering volumes were flat quarter over quarter at 13.3 Bcfe. Imported cross-flow volumes increased 28.7% to 11.6 Bcfe primarily as a result of adjacent system operators responding to improving natural gas prices.

Epsilon reported net after tax loss of $0.7 million attributable to common shareholders or ($0.01) per basic and diluted common shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2016, compared to net loss of $7.6 million, and ($0.16) per basic and diluted common shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2015.

For the three months ended September 30, 2016, Epsilon's Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") was $3.4 million as compared to $2.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2015. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to increased production and higher natural gas prices.

Adjusted EBITDA

Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, (3) recovery of prior impairments of oil and gas properties, (4) non-cash stock compensation expense, (5) unrealized gain on derivatives and (6) other income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flows as determined by IFRS.

Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures facilitate evaluation of the Company's business on a "normalized" or recurring basis and without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items, thereby providing management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other oil and gas companies providing corresponding non-IFRS financial measures. These non-IFRS financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS, and that the reconciliations to the closest corresponding IFRS measure should be reviewed carefully.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American natural gas development, production and midstream company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", 'may", "will", "project", "should", 'believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumption but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

The reserves and associated future net revenue information set forth in this news release are estimates only. In general, estimates of oil and natural gas reserves and the future net revenue therefrom are based upon a number of variable factors and assumptions, such as production rates, ultimate reserves recovery, timing and amount of capital expenditures, ability to transport production, marketability of oil and natural gas, royalty rates, the assumed effects of regulation by governmental agencies and future operating costs, all of which may vary materially from actual results. For those reasons, estimates of the oil and natural gas reserves attributable to any particular group of properties, as well as the classification of such reserves and estimates of future net revenues associated with such reserves prepared by different engineers (or by the same engineers at different times) may vary. The actual reserves of the Company may be greater or less than those calculated. In addition, the Company's actual production, revenues, development and operating expenditures will vary from estimates thereof and such variations could be material.

Statements relating to "reserves" are deemed to be forward-looking statements as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and can be profitably produced in the future. There is no assurance that forecast price and cost assumptions will be attained and variances could be material.

Proved reserves are those reserves which are most certain to be recovered. There is at least a 90% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the estimated proved reserves. Undeveloped reserves are those reserves expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure (for example, when compared to the cost of drilling a well) is required to render them capable of production. They must fully meet the requirements of the reserves classification (proved, probable) to which they are assigned. Proved undeveloped reserves are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty and are expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure is required to render them capable of production.

The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties due to the effects of aggregation. The estimated future net revenues contained in this news release do not necessarily represent the fair market value of the Company's reserves.

Special note for news distribution in the United States

The securities described in the news release have not been registered under the United Stated Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "1933 Act") or state securities laws. Any holder of these securities, by purchasing such securities, agrees for the benefit of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (the "Corporation") that such securities may not be offered, sold, or otherwise transferred only (A) to the Corporation or its affiliates; (B) outside the United States in accordance with applicable state laws and either (1) Rule 144(as) under the 1933 Act or (2) Rule 144 under the 1933 Act, if applicable.

EPSILON ENERGY LTD. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (All amounts stated in US$) Three months ended September Nine months ended September 30, 30, 2016 2015 2016 2015 -------------------------------------------------------- Revenues: Oil and gas revenue $ 3,294,834 $ 2,378,711 $ 10,216,232 $ 9,052,099 Gas gathering and compression revenue 2,623,575 2,998,495 7,562,700 10,140,233 -------------------------------------------------------- Total revenue 5,918,409 5,377,206 17,778,932 19,192,332 -------------------------------------------------------- Operating costs and expenses: Project operating costs 2,044,354 2,130,390 6,677,897 7,352,419 Depletion, depreciation, amortization and decommissioning accretion 2,902,950 3,222,497 8,912,214 10,629,200 Impairment loss - 10,000,000 - 10,000,000 Stock based compensation expense 32,091 42,833 179,266 64,385 General and administrative 483,665 419,555 1,489,515 1,422,119 -------------------------------------------------------- Total operating costs and expenses 5,463,060 15,815,275 17,258,892 29,468,123 -------------------------------------------------------- Operating income (loss) 455,349 (10,438,069) 520,040 (10,275,791) -------------------------------------------------------- Other income and (expense): Interest income 27,980 15 44,270 14,297 Finance expense (985,778) (948,438) (3,017,929) (3,008,123) Bad debt expense - - - (525,777) Other income (expense) (45) 15,576 (96,580) 477,951 -------------------------------------------------------- Net other income (expense) (957,843) (932,847) (3,070,239) (3,041,652) -------------------------------------------------------- Income tax expense - current - - 23,800 444,743 Income tax expense (recovery) - deferred 153,041 (3,730,726) 261,234 (3,859,898) -------------------------------------------------------- NET LOSS $ (655,535) $ (7,640,190) $ (2,835,233) $ (9,902,288) ======================================================== Net loss per share, basic ($0.01) ($0.16) ($0.06) ($0.21) Net loss per share, diluted ($0.01) ($0.16) ($0.06) ($0.21) Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 45,837,864 47,060,302 45,896,859 47,176,977 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 45,837,864 47,060,302 45,896,859 47,176,977

EPSILON ENERGY LTD. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (All amounts stated in US$) September 30, December 31, 2016 2015 ------------------------------------ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,968,978 $ 16,954,664 Accounts receivable 3,123,088 3,214,406 Restricted cash 430,265 - Other current assets 193,019 138,985 ------------------------------------ Total current assets 20,715,350 20,308,055 ------------------------------------ Non-current assets Oil and gas interests: Property and equipment (net) 94,157,810 102,159,208 ------------------------------------ Total non-current assets 94,157,810 102,159,208 ------------------------------------ Total assets $ 114,873,160 $ 122,467,263 ==================================== EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,684,842 $ 4,596,083 Revolving line of credit 1,460,000 7,000,000 Convertible debentures 28,769,151 - ------------------------------------ Total current liabilities 33,913,993 11,596,083 ------------------------------------ Non-current liabilities Convertible debentures - 26,790,579 Decommissioning liabilities 2,983,846 2,327,785 Deferred tax liability 14,487,193 14,225,959 ------------------------------------ Total non-current liabilities 17,471,039 43,344,323 ------------------------------------ Total liabilities 51,385,032 54,940,406 ------------------------------------ Equity Share capital 126,315,325 127,371,404 Equity component of convertible debentures 5,033,884 5,019,523 Contributed surplus 5,975,942 5,796,676 Deficit (82,436,965) (79,877,471) Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,599,942 9,216,725 ------------------------------------ Total equity 63,488,128 67,526,857 ------------------------------------ Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 114,873,160 $ 122,467,263 ====================================

EPSILON ENERGY LTD. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (All amounts stated in US$) Nine months ended September 30, 2016 2015 ---------------------------- Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (2,835,233) $ (9,902,288) Adjustments for: Depletion, depreciation, amortization and decommissioning accretion 8,912,214 10,629,200 Debenture accretion and fee amortization 864,470 893,052 Impairment loss - 10,000,000 Stock-based compensation expense 179,266 64,385 Income tax expense (recovery) 285,034 (3,415,155) Income taxes paid (23,800) (400,000) Bad debt expense - 525,777 Changes in non-cash balances related to operations (411,184) (681,764) ---------------------------- Net cash provided by operating activities 6,970,767 7,713,207 ---------------------------- Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to oil and natural gas properties - E&E - (1,400) Additions to oil and natural gas properties - PP&E (254,756) (3,660,178) Change in working capital related to capital asset additions (462,773) (1,016,431) Changes in restricted cash (430,265) - ---------------------------- Net cash used in investing activities (1,147,794) (4,678,009) ---------------------------- Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase and cancellation of options - (16,808) Buyback of common shares (780,340) (586,232) Changes in restricted cash - 140,000 Purchase of convertible debenture (357,842) (752,442) Repayment of revolving line of credit (5,540,000) - ---------------------------- Net cash used in financing activities (6,678,182) (1,215,482) ---------------------------- Effect of currency rates on cash and cash equivalents 869,523 (1,153,477) ---------------------------- Increase in cash and cash equivalents 14,314 666,239 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 16,954,664 16,061,731 ---------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 16,968,978 $ 16,727,970 ============================ Cash and cash equivalents consist of: Cash $ 16,968,978 $ 16,727,970 ---------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,968,978 $ 16,727,970 ============================

EPSILON ENERGY LTD. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (All amounts stated in US $000) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------- Net loss $ (655) $ (7,640) $ (2,835) $ (9,902) Add Back: Net interest expense 958 948 2,974 2,994 Income tax provision 153 (3,731) 285 (3,416) Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion 2,903 3,223 8,912 10,630 Stock based compensation expense (recovery) 32 43 179 65 Impairment expense - 10,000 - 10,000 Other income (loss) (1) (25) 90 468 ---------------------------------------- Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,390 $ 2,818 $ 9,605 $ 10,839 ========================================

