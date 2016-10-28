

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will release a raft of data on Friday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are September figures for inflation, unemployment and household spending.



Overall consumer prices and core CPI are both expected to fall 0.5 percent on year, unchanged from the August reading. The jobless rate is tipped to hold steady at 3.1 percent, while household spending is expected to sink 2.7 percent on year after falling 4.6 percent in the previous month.



Australia will see Q3 numbers for producer prices; in the previous three months, producer prices were up 0.1 percent on quarter and 1.0 percent on year.



Singapore will provide September numbers for producer prices; in August, prices were down 0.1 percent on month and 7.5 percent on year.



Taiwan will release preliminary Q3 numbers for gross domestic product. Analysts are looking for an expansion of 1.8 percent on year following the 0.7 percent gain in the three months prior.



