Net Asset Value of $39.70 per unit as of September 30, 2016--
Regulatory News:
AP Alternative Assets, L.P. ("AAA", Euronext Amsterdam: AAA) today released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016. AAA invests its capital through, and is the sole limited partner of, AAA Investments, L.P., which is referred to as the "Investment Partnership."
Highlights
- Net asset value at September 30, 2016 was $3,030.5 million, or $39.70 per unit, reflecting a net increase in net assets of approximately $84.0 million, or $1.10 per common unit during the three months ended September 30, 2016.
Net Asset Value for AAA
At September 30, 2016, AAA had net assets of $3,030.5 million, including its share of the net assets of the Investment Partnership, as follows:
|(in millions, except per unit amounts)
|
Net Asset Value
|Gross Asset Value:
|Cash
|0.1
|Investment in Athene
|3,229.9
|Other(1)
|(199.5)
|Net Asset Value
|3,030.5
|Net Asset Value per Unit
|39.70
|
Net Common Units Outstanding
|76,328,950
____________________________
(1) Includes Other Assets and Liabilities and General Partner Interest. General Partner interest is primarily comprised of unrealized carry receivable of $210.9 million at September 30, 2016.
Financial Report
AAA's interim financial report, which includes its unaudited financial statements and the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Investment Partnership, is available on its website at www.apolloalternativeassets.com.
About AAA
AAA was established by Apollo Global Management, LLC and its subsidiaries ("Apollo") and is a closed-end limited partnership established under the laws of Guernsey. Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with 26 years of experience investing across the capital structure of leveraged companies. AAA is managed by Apollo Alternative Assets, L.P. For more information about AAA, please visit www.apolloalternativeassets.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the historical experience and expressed or implied expectations of AAA. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and AAA does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required by law.
|Financial Schedules Follow
|
Financial Schedule I
| AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS, L.P.
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|2016
|2015
|2016
|2015
| NET INVESTMENT LOSS (ALLOCATED
FROM AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.)
|Investment expenses
|(1,623
|(1,224
|(4,009
|(3,703
|EXPENSES
|General and administrative expenses
|(489
|(436
|(1,273
|(1,289
|NET INVESTMENT LOSS
|(2,112
|(1,660
|(5,282
|(4,992
| REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS
FROM INVESTMENTS (ALLOCATED FROM AAA
INVESTMENTS, L.P.)
| Net realized gains from sales/dispositions on
investments
|666
| Net increase in unrealized appreciation
of investment
|86,120
|426,687
|256,012
|567,728
|NET GAIN FROM INVESTMENTS
|86,120
|426,687
|256,012
|568,394
| NET INCREASE IN NET ASSETS
RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS
|84,008
|425,027
|250,730
|563,402
|
Financial Schedule II
| AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS, L.P.
STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
(in thousands, except per unit amounts)
| As of
September 30, 2016
(unaudited)
| As of
December 31,
2015
|ASSETS
|Investment in AAA Investments, L.P. (cost of $1,494,358 at September 30, 2016 and December 31, 2015)
|3,032,215
|2,780,212
|Other assets
|323
|221
|TOTAL ASSETS
|3,032,538
|2,780,433
|LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|589
|399
|Due to affiliates
|1,480
|295
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|2,069
|694
|NET ASSETS
|3,030,469
|2,779,739
|NET ASSETS CONSIST OF:
|
Partners' capital contribution (76,328,950 net common
|1,621,541
|1,621,541
|Partners' capital distributions
|(112,309)
|(112,309)
|Accumulated increase in net assets resulting from operations
|1,521,237
|1,270,507
|NET ASSETS
|3,030,469
|2,779,739
|Net asset value per common unit
|39.70
|36.42
|Market price per common unit
|32.00
|31.56
|
Financial Schedule III
| AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|2016
|2015
|2016
|2015
|EXPENSES:
|Management fees
|(842
|(842
|(2,527
|(2,527
|General and administrative expenses
|(781
|(382
|(1,483
|(1,177
|NET INVESTMENT LOSS
|(1,623
|(1,224
|(4,010
|(3,704
| REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS
FROM INVESTMENTS:
| Net realized gains from
sales/dispositions on investments
|667
| Net increase in unrealized
appreciation on investments
|94,743
|469,410
|281,646
|624,639
|NET GAIN FROM INVESTMENTS
|94,743
|469,410
|281,646
|625,306
| NET INCREASE IN NET ASSETS
RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS
|93,120
|468,186
|277,636
|621,602
|
Financial Schedule IV
| AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
(in thousands)
|
As of
September 30,
|
As of
|ASSETS
|Investments:
|
Investment in Opportunistic Investment at fair value(1)
|3,229,889
|2,948,243
|Cash and cash equivalents
|132
|2,592
|Other assets
|14,639
|17,065
|Due from affiliates
|1,480
|295
|TOTAL ASSETS
|3,246,140
|2,968,195
|LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|362
|474
|Due to affiliates
|799
|378
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,161
|852
|NET ASSETS
|3,244,979
|2,967,343
|NET ASSETS CONSIST OF:
|Partners' capital
|1,468,524
|1,468,524
|Accumulated increase in net assets resulting from operations
|1,776,455
|1,498,819
|NET ASSETS
|3,244,979
|2,967,343
|
(1) Investment in Opportunistic Investment at fair value represents 86.1 million shares of Athene Holding at $37.50 and
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161027006997/en/
Contacts:
AP Alternative Assets, L.P.
Gary M. Stein (New York), +1 (212) 822 0467