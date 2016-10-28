Net Asset Value of $39.70 per unit as of September 30, 2016--

AP Alternative Assets, L.P. ("AAA", Euronext Amsterdam: AAA) today released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016. AAA invests its capital through, and is the sole limited partner of, AAA Investments, L.P., which is referred to as the "Investment Partnership."

Highlights

Net asset value at September 30, 2016 was $3,030.5 million, or $39.70 per unit, reflecting a net increase in net assets of approximately $84.0 million, or $1.10 per common unit during the three months ended September 30, 2016.

Net Asset Value for AAA

At September 30, 2016, AAA had net assets of $3,030.5 million, including its share of the net assets of the Investment Partnership, as follows:

(in millions, except per unit amounts) Net Asset Value

as of June 30,

2016 Gross Asset Value: Cash 0.1 Investment in Athene 3,229.9 Other(1) (199.5) Net Asset Value 3,030.5 Net Asset Value per Unit 39.70 Net Common Units Outstanding 76,328,950

____________________________

(1) Includes Other Assets and Liabilities and General Partner Interest. General Partner interest is primarily comprised of unrealized carry receivable of $210.9 million at September 30, 2016.

Financial Report

AAA's interim financial report, which includes its unaudited financial statements and the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Investment Partnership, is available on its website at www.apolloalternativeassets.com.

About AAA

AAA was established by Apollo Global Management, LLC and its subsidiaries ("Apollo") and is a closed-end limited partnership established under the laws of Guernsey. Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with 26 years of experience investing across the capital structure of leveraged companies. AAA is managed by Apollo Alternative Assets, L.P. For more information about AAA, please visit www.apolloalternativeassets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the historical experience and expressed or implied expectations of AAA. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and AAA does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Financial Schedules Follow

Financial Schedule I AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS, L.P.

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2016 2015 2016 2015 NET INVESTMENT LOSS (ALLOCATED

FROM AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.) Investment expenses (1,623 (1,224 (4,009 (3,703 EXPENSES General and administrative expenses (489 (436 (1,273 (1,289 NET INVESTMENT LOSS (2,112 (1,660 (5,282 (4,992 REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS

FROM INVESTMENTS (ALLOCATED FROM AAA

INVESTMENTS, L.P.) Net realized gains from sales/dispositions on

investments 666 Net increase in unrealized appreciation

of investment 86,120 426,687 256,012 567,728 NET GAIN FROM INVESTMENTS 86,120 426,687 256,012 568,394 NET INCREASE IN NET ASSETS

RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS 84,008 425,027 250,730 563,402

Financial Schedule II AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS, L.P.

STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(in thousands, except per unit amounts) As of September 30, 2016 (unaudited) As of

December 31,

2015 ASSETS Investment in AAA Investments, L.P. (cost of $1,494,358 at September 30, 2016 and December 31, 2015) 3,032,215 2,780,212 Other assets 323 221 TOTAL ASSETS 3,032,538 2,780,433 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 589 399 Due to affiliates 1,480 295 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,069 694 NET ASSETS 3,030,469 2,779,739 NET ASSETS CONSIST OF: Partners' capital contribution (76,328,950 net common

units outstanding at September 30, 2016 and December 31,

2015) 1,621,541 1,621,541 Partners' capital distributions (112,309) (112,309) Accumulated increase in net assets resulting from operations 1,521,237 1,270,507 NET ASSETS 3,030,469 2,779,739 Net asset value per common unit 39.70 36.42 Market price per common unit 32.00 31.56

Financial Schedule III AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2016 2015 2016 2015 EXPENSES: Management fees (842 (842 (2,527 (2,527 General and administrative expenses (781 (382 (1,483 (1,177 NET INVESTMENT LOSS (1,623 (1,224 (4,010 (3,704 REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS

FROM INVESTMENTS: Net realized gains from

sales/dispositions on investments 667 Net increase in unrealized

appreciation on investments 94,743 469,410 281,646 624,639 NET GAIN FROM INVESTMENTS 94,743 469,410 281,646 625,306 NET INCREASE IN NET ASSETS

RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS 93,120 468,186 277,636 621,602

Financial Schedule IV AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(in thousands) As of September 30,

2016

(unaudited) As of

December 31, 2015 ASSETS Investments: Investment in Opportunistic Investment at fair value(1)

(cost of $1,361,120 at September 30, 2016 and December 31,

2015) 3,229,889 2,948,243 Cash and cash equivalents 132 2,592 Other assets 14,639 17,065 Due from affiliates 1,480 295 TOTAL ASSETS 3,246,140 2,968,195 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 362 474 Due to affiliates 799 378 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,161 852 NET ASSETS 3,244,979 2,967,343 NET ASSETS CONSIST OF: Partners' capital 1,468,524 1,468,524 Accumulated increase in net assets resulting from operations 1,776,455 1,498,819 NET ASSETS 3,244,979 2,967,343 (1) Investment in Opportunistic Investment at fair value represents 86.1 million shares of Athene Holding at $37.50 and

$34.23 per Athene share at September 30, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively

