

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 2.1 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 267,119 yen.



The headline figure beat expectations for a decline of 2.7 percent following the 4.6 percent contraction in August.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 424,553 yen, up 2.7 percent on year, while the average of consumption expenditures per household was 296,387 yen, down an annual 0.3 percent.



