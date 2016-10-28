

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nationwide overall consumer prices in Japan were down 0.5 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the August reading.



Core CPI, which excludes the volatile prices of food, also was down an annual 0.5 percent. That matched forecasts and was unchanged from the previous month.



Overall inflation for the Tokyo region, considered a leading indicator for the nationwide trend, was up 0.1 percent on year in October versus forecasts for a decline of 0.4 percent after falling 0.5 percent a month earlier.



Core CPI for Tokyo was down 0.4 percent versus forecasts for -0.5 percent, which would have been unchanged.



